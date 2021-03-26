To the editor:
When Bill Clark announced at the regular selectmen’s meeting on March 2 that he would not be a candidate for reelection (after multiple terms as a select board member, and years and years of attendance at the Danvers Town Meeting), I was not surprised by his announcement, as he informed me a week or two ago of his decision. But it reminded me of my own personal sense of loss as well as my concern for the town.
Bill and I go way back. Our fathers served together on the Danvers Finance Committee probably 60 to 70 years ago, and they were both fanatically attentive to the well-being of Danvers.
When Bill ran for selectmen in 1972, I was his campaign manager. He lost by 49 votes to Joe Penimpede, and I always remember how much fun I had in town politics with people like Bill Clark.
I have served now on the select board with Bill for several years; it may be my seventh or eighth year of service. Bill has been a consistent source of information, background and conscientious comment on all of the matters coming before the board. He knows the business of Danvers town government and the pulse of our citizens. It was great fun to work with him, and I will miss his presence on the Select Board.
Thank you, Bill, for your many years of service to the town (with no reason that you cannot re-join us as a town meeting member).
I will miss you on the board, as will the town.
Thank you and best wishes.
David Mills
Danvers
||||