To the editor:
On March 3, I had the pleasure of not only being the warden for Ward 4 Precinct 3A, Brooksby Village, but also having a troop of 15 dedicated poll workers, 90% of whom are also residents of Brooksby Village. Every year I am amazed at how they are dedicated, hard-working and attentive to voters’ needs. We work from 6 a.m to 8:30 p.m. plus. No one works harder then these dedicated workers, not to mention our police officer, Leo Cunha. And last year, Jerry Fitzgerald. With almost 1,100 voters we rose to the occasion with spirit and tenacity. Let it be said that you are only as young as you think.
Marie Bishop
Peabody
