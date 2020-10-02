To the editor:
The Children’s Center for Communication/Beverly School for the Deaf would like to send a huge thank you to the city of Beverly fire and police departments who participated in our first Above the Clouds helicopter flyover. The fire and police provided a drive-thru parade, which was followed by a visit with the staff and students. Students were able to sit in a police car or firetruck as well as have pictures taken with police officers and firefighters. In addition, Above the Clouds provided a helicopter that flew 500 feet above the school, offering lots of excitement.
We appreciate the time they took from their day to visit with our students and experience the flyover with them. Special thank you as well to the volunteers from Above the Clouds, who set up signs, wrote the students’ names in chalk on the driveway and cheered during the arrival of the helicopter.
We are humbled by the kindness of these very special people.
Dr. Mark Carlson
President/Executive Director
Jane P. McNally
Director of Development
Children’s Center for Communication/Beverly School for Deaf
