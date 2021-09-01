To the editor:
Thank you to the many volunteers and participants who made the return of Beverly Homecoming a wonderful community event this year. We were elated to see so many of you eating a lobster roll at Lobster Fest, running the Yankee 5K road race, enjoying some ice cream, racing cardboard boats, listening to local bands, and taking in the Homecoming fireworks. We were also happy to welcome new events into the mix, from $1 movie night at the Cabot and the Cub Scouts’ giant bubble build at Lynch Park to Bev Fit Fest at Dane Street Beach and a street hockey tournament at Balch Park.
After COVID-19 shut down all but our city-wide traveling bandwagon in 2020, we especially enjoyed seeing your smiling face this year. We’d like to offer a special thanks to the staff of the Beverly Rec Department for their efforts at Lynch Park, as well as our sponsors, including Creative Catering, Institution for Savings, CGI Business Solutions, North Shore Bank and Salem Five, among many more. Your generosity keeps the lobster flowing, the music playing, and the fireworks sparkling.
Do you have ideas on how we can build an even better Beverly Homecoming in 2022? We’d love to hear from you via email at beverlyhomecoming@gmail.com. Whether you are interested in bolstering long-standing traditions or bringing new ideas, we welcome you to consider volunteering for Beverly Homecoming alongside your neighbors in this beautiful seaside community that we are lucky to call home.
Stacey Bunk
Patricia Butiglieri
Bruce Doig
Michelle Dullea
Holly Harrington-Stern
Michael Keefe-Feldman
Medley Long III
Julia Lyons
Arthur Thompson
Anne Vallette
Beverly Homecoming Committee
||||