To the editor:
During this time of great unrest with the COVID-19 pandemic, I have seen many wonderful people helping one another, volunteering and working so we may all get through this crisis.
One of the most helpful kindnesses that I and many Salem residents have experienced is the many volunteers and Salem’s Ward 7 City Councilor Steve Dibble making masks and distributing them to anyone in need. It has been a gift for many of us, because without their goodwill we would not have a mask, which in today’s new world has become a necessity.
I want to thank each person who is creating this much needed item and Councilor Steve Dibble so we can all continue to endure and live our lives the best we can.
Ruth Brennan
Salem