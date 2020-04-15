To the editor:
There are those who believe in God: i.e. theists. There are those who don’t: atheists. There are those who aren’t sure: agnostics. No matter where you fall on this spectrum, you are blessed. Grace flows around you, regardless of the source to which you attribute such favor. This pandemic, though horrific, comes with opportunities — occasions that bring out the best in some of us.
When we are mired in unfortunate situations, we tend to focus on the source of our pain. That’s natural. It’s hard to think of anything else. Yet there are those who rise above the adversity and make life better for others. They are angels among us.
I think of the medical personnel at our area hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospice care centers. These doctors, nurses, EMTs, counselors, technicians and administratoras are exposing themselves to the coronavirus from which the rest of us are sequestered.
I think of the cashiers, baggers, deli workers, meat cutters, bakers and those who stock the shelves at our local grocery stores. None of them make six figures, but all of them are giving of themselves to make sure that our families remain fed.
And then there are those who go the extra mile to serve their community. Restaurants have been hit hard, but they are still providing take-out and are being extra cautious that their victuals are kept as virus-free as possible. Many, who have not done so previously, are providing home delivery, some free of charge.
Then, there are businesses such as Gordon’s on Park Street in Beverly. This company, who specializes in tailoring, is making cloth masks. These masks were originally made for health care workers and first responders. Now, they are free to the public. Gordon’s is accepting donations, but such “tips” are being used to cover the cost of the fabric they use.
Of course, there are others: too many to name in this brief piece. (I have not forgotten you, postal workers!) Such people deserve our respect and support. They are the heroes who will rise from this pandemic. They are the ones whom God has sent to serve others — personifying sacred humility as they illustrate “the better angels of our nature,” as Abraham Lincoln said at the end of his first inaugural address.
So, when you find yourself complaining because you cannot walk freely around town, or congregate with friends, or buy more toilet paper than you will use in a year, remember the angels around us. Ask yourself how you can support those going above and beyond to shine a light during these dark times.
And if you are so bold, ask yourself what you can do help others. In the end, you will receive far more than you give.
Dr. John Tamilio III
Beverly
