There are at least two takeaways that ought be remembered after Saturday’s impeachment vote.
First, while not reaching 67 votes, a double digit majority (57-43) did favor conviction. This included seven Republican senators who put country and truth above partisan politics and excuses. They ought to be lauded as true patriots and saviors of their party’s honor rather than censured by the utterly un-American personality cultists.
Second, no amount of dissembling can cover the spineless behavior of those who chose to park their conscience at the Senate chamber door and willfully ignore the mountain of evidence quite literally right before their eyes. People died. How much more hypocritical can those like Mitch McConnell get? Instead of trying “to have his cake and eat it too,” he could have stood tall and acted in the affirmative regarding his loathing for Donald Trump and his behavior. That might have carried the day and brought the resounding rejection Trump so richly deserved.
History will not be kind to Trump, nor for that matter the likes of McConnell, Lindsay Graham, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, Marco Rubio and their like who are apparently are more addicted to power than love of country. We, and posterity deserve better.
David Labovitz
Marblehead
