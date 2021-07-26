To the editor:
Kudos to The Salem News for its July 22 article, “Recycled or reused?” questioning the reuse or recycling of the Beverly High School’s artificial turf. In the waste recycling industry, it is safe to assume the worst until you have proof. Even entities that are certified by third parties as environmental recyclers should not be trusted until they give you a record attesting to the fate of your material. In Beverly High School’s case, the contractor Act Global has not committed to recycling or reusing the turf. That is because they can’t afford to do it. It will be piled, landfilled, incinerated or exported as pollution to another country. There are no alternatives. Act Global isn’t magic.
Artificial turf appeals to Beverly for several reasons: It is low maintenance, it is uniform, and it is durable (lasting a decade). But it has problems that are underappreciated. Here are three:
Every 10 years, turf replacement creates a massive amount of synthetic waste: more than 200 tons per field. That is comparable to a week’s waste collection for the city.
In a warming world, cities do well to minimize urban expanses of blacktop, concrete, and artificial turf, all of which create urban heat islands, making hot places hotter.
The stuff is fake. The only reason it’s not blue or pink is so we can pretend we are looking at something alive and beautiful. It’s not good to deceive ourselves, even on purpose. If we want our kids on grass, let’s have grass and let’s have the patience and restraint necessary to live with reality.
Duncan Cox
Salem
