To the editor:
We are watching history in the making with COVID-19 running amok. We see governors and mayors of our major states and cities doing battle. Each day they provide true information about the threat and how we need to fight it. More importantly, they are demonstrating how they are trying to provide our doctors and nurses with the tools and protective devices needed to fight the battles.
What strikes me more than anything else we see on TV is who the front-line health care workers look like. They are males and females of all colors, religions, and ethnicity; black, brown, yellow and white. Their names are Hispanic, Asian, African, Middle Eastern and European. Many of them or their parents came to this land of opportunity and freedom. Many of them are the best immigration can offer, and I thank them for being on the front lines.
My hope after the battle is won that these courageous brothers and sisters will forever be treated as true brothers and sisters, and that immigration will once again be the bulwark of our country.
Louis Zirin
Peabody
