To the editor:
Laura Bush wrote, “For those who deeply want children and are denied them, those missing babies hover like silent ephemeral shadows over their lives.” Infertility affects 15% of couples trying to conceive, which means you probably have a friend, co-worker or family member affected by infertility.
In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a treatment for infertility by which an egg and a sperm are combined in a laboratory dish and if the egg fertilizes, the resulting embryo can be transferred into the woman’s uterus. In 2018, assisted reproductive technology, including IVF, resulted in the birth of 74,590 babies.
On Monday, Oct. 27, the U.S. Senate will vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. During her Senate confirmation hearings, when asked whether it would be constitutional to criminalize IVF, Judge Amy Coney Barrett declined to answer.
The confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court threatens the practice of IVF, and potentially shatters the dreams of thousands of couples to have a child. Please support your friends and family with infertility as their treatment options are in flux.
The above views are my own and not associated with my place of work.
Katherine Koniares, MD
Boxford
