To the editor:
Kudos to Brian Watson for his description of Donald Trump in his article Oct. 8 (”President Trump and our national character”). He brought out every aspect of Trump’s malfeasance and abuse of the power of the office he sadly has held for four years of disaster for most Americans. It has been four great years for the very rich and Vladimir Putin but a disgrace and embarrassment for most of us with love for our country, especially those of us who had the privilege to serve in our military. Trump viewed those of us who served as suckers and losers while he himself chose cowardice. Our democracy gives the people unprecedented power to dump people like Trump and those who have enabled him to violate our laws with impunity.
The people are already voting in states with early voting, and despite voter suppression by Republican governors in Georgia and Texas, with waiting times of four to 10 hours, the people are undeterred and making their voices heard with their power.
The world will know by the message being sent by the people on Nov. 3 that Trump and his GOP betrayers of our country are fired.
Saul P. Heller
Peabody
