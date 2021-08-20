To the editor:
In reference to the letter from Phillip J. Celeste about the pending Death with Dignity legislation (”Legislators shouldn’t decide life and death,” Aug. 16), I respectfully argue that if the Legislature should stay away from decisions about aid in dying, so should people like Mr. Celeste, who appear to believe that such decisions be left to God.
For those of us who have different religious beliefs -- or none -- my civil right to make such a decision should remain sacrosanct. We do not live in a theocracy, but in a democracy, which protects my right to lead my life as I choose, so long as it does not infringe on my neighbors’ rights and as long as I do not enforce my views on them. I strongly assert my right to make that final decision myself, without interference from others. Mr. Celeste can make that decision for himself; I will not interfere with his willingness to experience unbearable suffering if such is his fate and his choice.
Davida Rosenblum
Beverly
