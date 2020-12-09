To the editor:
It’s past time to drop “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” from the holiday playlist. Call me a Scrooge, but a song about a man doggedly coercing a woman to stay at his house and drink more, despite her continual protests, doesn’t put me in the Christmas spirit. It creeps me out.
Listen to the lyrics — we all know what the male in the duet’s intentions are. Yet this song, which was written in 1944, is somehow still playing on the radio, in commercials, and in businesses today. As a society we are slowly recognizing the broad problem of sexual violence. We are learning to listen to victims. We are educating young people about healthy relationships, consent and responsible use of alcohol. This progress is valuable when it translates to bodily autonomy, safety, and mutual enjoyment of two people who find themselves alone together.
However, year after year, we play (and artists re-record!) a song about a predatory man cajoling a woman for sex. There is a reason the original score labels the male and female parts the “Wolf” and the “Mouse.”
“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” isn’t cute, fun, or cheery. It might be cold outside, but this song gives me the shivers.
William Durkin
Salem