To the editor:
I wonder if the Mass Municipal Wholesale Electric Company (MMWEC) and the state Department of Public Utilities considered the true impact of a natural gas-burning plant in Peabody when they decided to proceed with their plans. I suppose that the plant is a fait accompli now that the DPU has approved $170 million in bonds for the project.
I remember how at their June 22 public information session, the presenters claimed that the plant would produce a mere 7,500 tons of carbon dioxide per year — as if that would represent the plant’s entire greenhouse gas footprint. The decision makers have ignored the additional environmental damage caused by the extraction and transport of natural gas to the plant. Estimates range from 1.5% to 3% of natural gas escapes into the atmosphere through wells and pipelines. The escaping gas is methane, which has a far shorter atmospheric shelf life than carbon dioxide but which traps 86 times more heat in the atmosphere. It is estimated that 20% of global warming can be attributed to methane (and yes, that includes cow flatus). The release of millions of metric tons of this methane and other toxic chemicals has proven to have detrimental health effects on those living near extraction sites. Pollution of surface and well water by fracking operations that use millions of gallons of water and proprietary chemical mixtures is another unfolding disaster.
In short, natural gas, especially fracked natural gas, is considered in many scientific circles to be almost as much of an environmental threat as coal. Would the MMWEC be in favor of a coal-burning plant for Peabody? I think not. Please MMWEC, you’ve received the right to spend up to $170 million on this wrongheaded project. That doesn’t mean you can’t still change your minds. Consider the true footprint of your plans.
Peter Willwerth
Beverly
