To the editor:
I would like to express my thanks to conductor John Koza and the entire membership and musicians of the Salem Philharmonic Orchestra and the Salem High School Music Department. The 2020 season was outstanding!
In the wind and cold of the winter, the beautiful music warms the heart and soul. I have been enjoying the soundtrack from the movie “Apollo 13.”
Again, thank you for the music, to get us to all the flowers of spring.
Peter D. LaChapelle
Salem
