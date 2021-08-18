To the editor:
I am prompted to write in response to Benjamin Shallop’s letter to the editor regarding housing in Salem (”To address housing crisis, Salem needs to look to its past,” Aug. 11). To begin with, Mr. Shallop is a board member of the Salem Housing Authority and should identify his position as such. Setting aside the condescending, lecturing tone of his letter, even more disturbing was what he said. His declaration that “We need to be looking to increase density” echoes the beliefs of Kim Driscoll, proven by the fact that she retweeted his sentiments. Salem is already quite dense, and all health indices correlate high density with increased health problems. If you are not in favor of increasing the density of Salem, you should not be in favor of another four years of a Driscoll administration.
With the departure of councilors Tim Flynn and Arthur Sargent, the design of checks and balances will no longer exist in Salem under another Driscoll administration. Please be aware that many of the councilors who are running for office are being propped up by her so she will have someone in her corner who will be unlikely to put up any resistance to her initiatives, whether or not the initiatives are in Salem’s best interest. It takes someone incredibly strong to publicly disagree with this mayor.
Under Kim Driscoll’s leadership, Salem Public Schools have seriously declined. She continues to hire administrators with good people skills but little knowledge or success in making changes that would improve our schools. She chairs the School Committee and she runs the committee with an iron hand, just like she runs the city. You can spend five minutes on the Massachusetts Department of Education website to see that Salem is underperforming, despite the incredible hard work of our wonderful teachers. Our high school was built to house 2,400 students. Our current high school enrollment is down to 860. Of course, the diminishing number of Salem residents who choose to attend school elsewhere is not reflected in our ever-increasing property tax bills. Salem students deserve better than what they get under Kim Driscoll.
The quality of life in Salem continues to decline under Kim Driscoll. No need to watch the obstacle courses of the Olympics, just take a drive down Wilson Road, Valley Street, Fort Avenue, etc., to feel challenged. With another four years under another Driscoll administration, when the development of the crescent lot and Fort Lee Terrace (among other projects) are completed, you’ll have to get in a boat and row out to the middle of the ocean to see the sky. You won’t be seeing any sky from land in Salem. (You’ll have to drive to Beverly or Lynn, park for free at the public beach, and look at the sky from there!)
I am in complete disagreement with Mr. Shallop who writes that those who disagree with Kim Driscoll’s policies “aren’t preserving Salem, they are destroying it.” I love Salem, I’ve lived here for a very long time and it has pained me to see how Kim Driscoll has taken away some of our simple pleasures and deteriorated our quality of life. It is time for a change, folks ... it is time for a change.
David Morin
Salem
