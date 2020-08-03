To the editor:
I am writing to enthusiastically endorse Congressman Joe Kennedy for U.S. Senate. It is his time to lead the state with a new voice and vision.
After 36 years in elective office on the School Committee and City Council, I knew it was my time to retire from public service. There is a time for everything and I decided to walk away on my own and take the high road. It was not my seat. I absolutely miss it, but it was the right decision.
We are fortunate to have a primary on Sept. 1 for senator. It is a clear choice: new vs. old. It is a time for a new generation to speak and be heard. Sen. Markey is 74 and would be 80 when the term is up. Congressman Kennedy is 39, married with two children. I was inspired by his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, to make a difference. Joe’s fresh new ideas are inspiring and visionary. We need Joe’s voice, vision and vitality into the 21st century. I met him numerous times at the JFK Library and at the Kennedy compound. It’s Joe Kennedy’s time to be U.S. senator. He excites and inspires my generation in these challenging times and is a great role model leader for our young generation.
Thomas H. Furey
Salem
||||