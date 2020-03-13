To the editor:
What does a typo or an incorrect address have to do with voting rights? In states with Election Day registration, nothing at all. In Massachusetts, it can keep someone from voting. In the Bay State, our 20-day registration deadline means that voters cannot participate in an election if they do not register on time, or if there is an issue with their registration like an old address or a typo. Those voters are supposed to receive provisional ballots, but that doesn’t always result in their vote being counted.
Here in Salem, 41% of our registered voters voted on March 3, not even half. Every effort must be made to increase voter turn out so we have elected officials that represent everyone. What’s more, those who are turned away or barred from participating are mostly people of color, low-income, the elderly and the youth vote. Many of those affected are registered, but have issues with their registration like typos, old addresses, or simply find that due to some other error they are not on the rolls. When I was a low-income single mother, my daughter and I moved five times by the time she was six years old. Not being able to keep my voter registration up to date resulted in not voting in several elections. It can also be a hardship for military families that move regularly. With Election Day registration, voters can correct any errors by re-registering on the spot. Twenty-one other states have already caught on. It’s time Massachusetts do the same. Our legislators must send Election Day registration bills out of committee by the April 30 deadline, vote, and enact it into law.
Alice Merkl
Salem
