To the editor:
Now that things seem to be getting back to “normal” in Washington, it might be time to take a closer look at how our own Massachusetts Statehouse operates. We would find that the very rules our local legislators work by often tend to keep us constituents in the dark.
For example, why aren’t all committee votes of the Massachusetts House of Representatives made public on the ma.gov website? Or why won’t floor votes be recorded unless at least 16 state representatives stand and request it? Why are the latest versions of bills given to legislators to vote on before they have sufficient time to even read them?
The advocacy group Act on Mass (ActOnMass.org) is organizing constituents statewide to get their local legislators to pledge for more transparency. We should expect nothing less in a state that has led the way nationally in so many other areas.
Ted Novakowski
Middleton
