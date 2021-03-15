To the editor:
Renewable energy sources will transform our country into a well fortified living environment for our future youth.
As a single mother, I would like to see the future of my children have a healthier and cleaner environment. Statistics are showing rapidly melting polar ice caps, disappearing animals and shoreline erosion, because we have yet to change our energy source to 100% renewable energy. Some will argue that climate change has nothing to do with it, while we can clearly see the evidence at hand that has taken our planet literally by storm. These storms are catastrophic and continue to cause economical issues for everyone, especially for low income families that continue to struggle whenever catastrophe strikes. Those that live in the inner cities deserve cleaner and safer environments for their children just as much as those who don’t.
If action is not taken we will continue to see an economical downfall that will destroy and ruin our country. Our economy can not afford to be lost to the toxins of greenhouse emissions any longer. Renewable energy sources will help our economy grow stronger, better and greener.
Roxann Garcia McFarlane
Marblehead
