To the editor:
Almost 20 years ago, my elementary school teachers told us about the impact fossil fuels had on planet Earth. We learned how our health and our ecosystems suffered from our modern lifestyle — and how things would get worse the more we relied on dirty energy. The pressing question on everyone’s minds was “Why aren’t we acting quickly to stop this?”
In 2021, that question still remains. Although Massachusetts has the most potential to harness offshore wind energy in the nation, and its citizens strongly support reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the majority of our energy still comes from fossil fuels.
The 100% Clean Act (HD.3551, SD.2205) provides an actionable plan to transition Massachusetts to entirely clean energy sources and ensures we power our state with 100% clean electricity by 2035, and clean heating and transportation by 2045. Seven other states have already passed similar initiatives.
We certainly have the resources to minimize our collective carbon footprint; it’s just a matter of taking the next steps to reform our energy infrastructure. If this bill is passed, we can help build a future where our children won’t have to ask the same question my generation did.
Vinicius Storck
Peabody
