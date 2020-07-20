To the editor:
When it comes to electric trucks, as discussed in the July 14 piece “Massachusetts in new compact of states pushing electric trucks,” there’s an entire carbon economy to consider in connection with them. The benefit of electric vehicles is most significant for the environment if the electricity that powers them comes from clean sources. Granted, electric vehicles are a critical part of saving the Earth from climate change - we must get gas and diesel engines off the road. However, if we do not take the further step of greening our grid, then electrifying our supply chain will not have as much impact as we need it to.
Offshore wind and extensive solar power must be added to our power grid to take full advantage of vehicle improvements. Coal and gas-powered plants must go, because what’s the point of having electric vehicles if that electricity is produced by carbon-based fuels? Big political swings might be the most dramatic part of climate activism, but it’s the follow-through that wins the game.
Anna Gooding-Call
Danvers
