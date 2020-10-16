To the editor:
I run a small business in Beverly that helps labs testing for COVID-19. We have been able to remain open, but I am very concerned about the economy and the many small businesses that are closed or running way below capacity.
What possible reason is there not to fully reopen the economy? Simply, the cost of not opening the economy and getting Americans back to work will be enormous, perhaps lasting for generations. It will be devastating in the United States, but it will also be catastrophic in the less-developed areas of the world. The WHO is now saying to open the economy because the human cost is just too high to keep the economies of the West and the US operating way below full capacity. Depression, suicide, bankruptcies, increased drug and alcohol problems are increasing dramatically, to name just a few. The economy
Furthermore, the fact is that the vast majority of people who contract COVID-19 actually never have any symptoms or have mild symptoms and don’t need to go to the hospital. A very small percentage go to the hospital, and fewer still (tragically) actually die. Many or most who die already had other health complications as well.
The truth is, that the elderly and those with compromised health can choose to stay home, while others who don’t have the virus, can choose to go out and enjoy business as usual, albeit with masks and social distancing in public where required. We need to restore people’s freedoms to go out, engage in business, go out to a restaurant, go to their houses of worship, attend sporting events, get needed medical care, all of their choosing.
We need to open up now, to protect our nation and others from further economic devastation. People with health issues, and who are afraid can still choose to stay home and isolate, but the rest of us need to get back to work and restore our economy and way of life. What is there to stop us from opening up now? Many small business owners and their employees depend on it.
Phil Jackson
Beverly
||||