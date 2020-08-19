To the editor:
The motives of the Democratic Party are finally obvious to anyone who pays attention. Hate is what drives Democrats to pretend that the rioting, shootings and destruction are not happening in Democrat-run cities like Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York and many others across the country.
The long reach of Marxist thugs who run the Black Lives Matter movement are no longer hiding under the pretense of equality, but instead show how much they hate our president and our justice system.
The police are unable to protect citizens because their hands are tied by Democrat governors and mayors who run the cities. Ironically, the police have become a target for the haters. Police officers are being hammered by the violent crowds of BLM and antifa. The Black female police chief of Seattle resigned because she was not allowed to do her job.
Who will protect us if they are gone? The haters don’t care. Many have their own bodyguards to protect them. Anyone else is on their own.
The extent of the violence goes unreported by the Democrat-controlled media but is shown on YouTube, Facebook, Fox News, conservative media and discussed constantly by talk radio hosts and their many listeners.
Hateful letters to the editor have appeared in many papers and the rhetoric is increasing as we get closer to the election.
One such letter by Dr. John Tamilio (”An uncertain election,” July 31) referred to our president as a narcissistic, megalomaniacal, totalitarian, fascist dictator wannabe. The writer weaves a story about President Trump refusing to leave the White House if he loses.
I think Dr. Tamilio has taken on the mantle of the New York Times and Democrats to inspire fake fear in the uninformed, and seeks to demonize supporters of liberty, freedom, love of country and President Trump.
Insults to the president, his family, and his supporters have become commonplace by the left, but comments from those who refuse to knuckle under are treated as offensive and hurtful.
It is time that we recognize that hate rears its ugly head in the clergy as well as other respected dominions of our society. Hatred can only destroy our country. We heard it when Obama’s pastor, Rev. Jeremiah Wright, was spewing his hateful remarks to his congregation. We are subjected to it every time the Rev. Al makes his racist remarks. Now we read the venomous words of Beverly’s Dr. Tamilio. We all have to beware of wolves in sheep’s clothing who seek to destroy anything in their way.
Many who have benefited from everything our country stands for are looking to destroy our Founding Fathers, our statues and monuments, and our Constitution. Now is the time to stand up for our country and all that we have achieved. We have a rich history with flaws for sure, but that is true of any country.
We continue to work toward a better life for all who embrace our Constitution, our flag and our heritage. We will continue to defeat those who embrace hatred for what our founders gave us almost 250 years ago.
Remember this when you go to the polls on Election Day. We are the people who must preserve our nation.
Gail Burke
Peabody
