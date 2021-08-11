To the editor:
One of the wonderful things about living in a city nearly 400 years old is that all around us is evidence of how our ancestors tackled the challenges of their day and thrived. The challenges our city has faced in the 21st century are nothing new to this city; 2008 wasn’t Salem’s first market crash, 2015 wasn’t Salem’s first colossal coastal winter storm, and 2020 certainly wasn’t Salem’s first pandemic. The same is true of the housing crisis that we find ourselves in today.
Salem is a city, and historically Salem has been a dense and walkable city with crannies, nooks and alleyways galore. Cottages, First Period homes, salt boxes, tenements, triple deckers, mansions and more all intermingle and line the streets at odd angles. Salem’s cramped historic neighborhoods are glowing testaments to generations of Salemites’ uncompromising desire to make a home in this truly magical city … with each adding to this city’s unique charm and character. Sadly, zoning enacted in the latter half of the 20th century makes it illegal to build much of the Salem of old today.
The future of our 400-year-old historic city should not be held hostage by zoning laws put into place a half a century ago. It is these Cold War-era zoning laws that promote single-family homes and car-dependent sprawl that today is laying the foundation for the high cost of housing and high rents in our region and city. It’s long past time that we start undoing some of that damage.
Between 1880-1910, the population of Salem exploded from 27,563 to 43,697. Clearly everyone wanted to move to Salem during that time as well, for reasons not all that different from those who wish to make Salem their home today; to be a part of a community, to make a living somewhere nearby, and maybe raise a family. To accommodate that sudden desirability of Salem and ensure that both rent was affordable and that property ownership remained attainable to most city residents, the city and state of Massachusetts made it easy to build and encouraged urban density. This was the era of the triple decker, that ingeniously designed home now ubiquitous in cities across New England that allowed for people of modest means to become small-scale landlords to tenants they shared a building with. To accommodate these new, dense communities, cities invested in radical new forms of public transportation such as trolley lines and integrated them with tried and true cost-effective methods of transportation such as rail.
The Salem of old was not dependent on the automobile and costly single-family homes, the Salem of the future should not be either. We need to be looking to increase density, expand small scale development, and explore alternatives to transportation for the future. Under the leadership of Mayor Driscoll there has been a solid and laudable effort to bring back the spirit of the Salem of old through initiatives such as the ADU ordinance, bike shares, and the Salem Skipper to name a few. Yet much more is needed if Salem is going to continue to thrive into the 21st century.
Infuriatingly even these modest efforts to ensure that Salem remains a livable historic city well into the future have been met by opposition that seems more interested in using political theater and self-righteous indignation for self-promotion than sound policy. Our housing crises is today being exasperated by misguided efforts to block all development and zoning changes in the name of preservation. What those behind such efforts fail to realize is that when you make it difficult and costly to build you end up ensuring that only large-scale developments are cost effective to build. Not For Sale.m and those city councilors such as Steve Dibble and Domingo Dominguez who champion their cause and block every effort to address Salem’s housing crisis aren’t preserving Salem, they are destroying it. Whether you love it or hate it, you have to acknowledge that we live in a capitalist society where market forces largely dictate the cost of housing. It’s simple supply and demand. By championing policies that result in housing shortages they are choosing to actively engage in the process of driving up the costs of housing in our city … and that in turn leads to a scenario where it becomes more cost-effective to the build the same kind of large scale luxury developments they claim to loathe rather than the kind of smaller, denser, more eclectic development that has historically made Salem so unique.
To be a living, historical city, Salem needs Salemites from across the economic spectrum to be able to afford to live here. For that we need less costly housing with access to less costly alternatives to transportation. If we want Salem to remain a living historic city well into the future then we need to do what our ancestors did; we need to make it more affordable to build here on a smaller scale, we need to undo the damage done with Cold War era zoning laws, and we need to develop a Salem that is less car-centric for the future.
Benjamin Shallop
Salem
