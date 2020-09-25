To the editor:
This is in reference to the Thursday, Sept. 24 article “City will host online forum on police use of force policies.” This forum is being held under so many wrong levels. The time frame is ridiculous; there is no information provided to the public upon which to have any semblance of intelligent input. How many times has police department responded to a call where being armed was considered? How long was call, what were circumstance of the call, the closing of the response, the outcome in court of any suits against city as a result of police call, what is the most prevalent circumstance for police call requiring being armed? What weapons are utilized most often? Provide a layout for the past three years. Have persons with limited vision been provided with a Braille copy for this forum?
I suggest the scheduled date of Tuesday, Sept. 29, be cancelled until we the public have sufficient information to study and make a cogent contribution. Once that is done, ensure that there is sufficient lead time to prepare for community input.
Kenneth Bonacci
Salem
