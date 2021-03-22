To the editor:
The March 17 front-page article titled “Finding their voice” was a genuine disappointment to read. As a live sound engineer and bartender of a small North Shore venue, I too am anxious to get back to the work I love to do, but remain patient and steadfast toward the goal of eliminating this virus from our lives.
In assuming that plexiglass separation between vocalist and crowd creates a safe environment for indoor concerts, we ignore the much larger picture of operating an indoor venue in a pandemic. Demanding venues purchase custom plexiglass vocal shields for their stages may create safety from singers on a microphone, but it does nothing to address the volume of the room. So the science goes, the louder one needs to speak, the further viral plumes travel. The more people speaking at higher volume over loud music, the quicker a super spreading event will occur. The more drunk a crowd is, the less vigilant they will remain. The issue isn’t singing per say, but the viral environment created by the crowd itself.
The range of excuses the article offers toward the reader to sympathize with fall drastically short of their expected effect. We are all missing something from our lives, but we must grasp is the difference between impermanent and permanent loss. We will get indoor live performance back in due time. We will never bring back the loved ones lost to this pandemic. Those who are COVID-19 long haulers probably understand. It’s not worth the risk.
Nathan Baketel
Salem
