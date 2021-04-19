To the editor:
Gardner Trask should be reelected as a selectmen in Danvers.
Gardner is from a family that goes back nearly 400 years in Danvers history. I have watched him as a participant in town government for more than a quarter of a century. And more particularly, I have watched him very closely for the last seven years while I have been privileged to serve on the select board with him. He pays impeccable attention to detail, always does his homework and I rely upon his wisdom and judgment constantly. He is generous with his time and I believe he is a gift to the town of Danvers, and I am grateful that he is willing to run for reelection. I will certainly vote for him, and I endorse his candidacy unconditionally.
David Mills
Danvers
