To the editor:
I want to talk about trigger warnings and what they mean to me. In this example, I’m going to use the “R-word” as my trigger. (Note: I’m not actually going to use the word though, because you just can’t anymore, even when quoting and we all know the clinical history of the word and don’t need to repeat history.)
Quick background: I’m a nearly 40-year-old adult diagnosed autistic in 2017, after not having a proper neurodivergent diagnosis through my entire childhood.
When I was in school, there wasn’t a day that went by that I didn’t hear that word hurled at me multiple times a day. I heard it more than my own name. I was a lot larger than the kids at school, so they thought I had been “held back” was lying about my age. Despite that, I was also physically bullied. I did poorly in school, as I had an unchecked learning disability. Teachers weren’t particularly encouraging to me either.
My parents told me to stand up for myself, that I was bigger than them and if they’re pushing me around, push them right back. (This was the ‘80s, after all). My trigger word became associated with rage and violence. Once I realized these kids couldn’t beat me up if I beat them up first, I got really familiar with the principal’s office. Kids would literally dare other kids to call me it because I would just snap. They’d tease me and pull my hair and push me until I would lose it.
I’d snap hard. I’d tackle kids, beat them until a teacher came and ripped me off them and dragged me to the principal. Thankfully, Mr. Kokos was kind to me and saw the abuse that had led to this. He tried to help me out, but the fights just got less public, or would happen after school.
Eventually, I’d gotten into enough fights that I got a reputation, and older kids from middle school would start coming to my elementary school to pick a fight. One older kid from my neighborhood sucker punched me, kicked me until I couldn’t breathe and left me bleeding and gasping for breath on the steps of the school, while my friends ran home to get my mom. I was even getting threats from middle school kids that they were going to stab me when I got to Memorial Middle School.
At that point, my parents took me out of Beverly Public School, and I started my parochial career. The “R-word” wasn’t used as much there, and I had a new avenue to funnel my emotions: hockey.
Now, as an adult when I hear that word, it triggers the same emotions — rage and violence. I feel like I want to hurt the person using it so they never use it again. Thankfully, I’m also in control of my emotions as an adult, thanks to support from my wife and friends, a proper diagnosis, and therapy. But, that doesn’t make me not have those emotions anymore, I just don’t act on them with violence.
Next time you think of trigger warnings as just triggering fear or feelings of weakness and that it’s just more “soft America liberal PC bullcrap,” remember that sometimes that trigger is aggression and some people aren’t quite as in control of those emotions. If you’re aware of the hurtfulness of these words but continue to use them, this is your chance to recognize it and stop using them going forward or you can choose to be no better than elementary school bullies.
Jared Cyr
Salem
