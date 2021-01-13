To the editor:
I was not a fan of President George W. Bush. I disagreed with many of his policies, especially those that led us into two wars that are still with us. However, Bush was the kind of guy with whom I always wanted to have a beer, because, at heart, I think he is a good man. I do not think he is evil: hellbent on destroying our culture to create a dystopia, the real “New World Order” that radical conservatives ironically think is the goal of radical liberals.
I do not feel this way about Donald J. Trump. His language, riddled with lies and unfounded claims, has brought out the worst in those who have sworn allegiance to him. The irony is that his most fanatical followers, many claiming to be Constitutional-literalists, would gladly jettison this founding document if Trump penned a substitute giving himself permanent, unlimited power.
With many of you, I watched with anger as his ardent disciples stormed the Capitol last week. This was the epitome of an attack by domestic terrorists — an act from which the president swore to protect us (not instigate) when he was inaugurated.
Now, as we anticipate another inauguration, we live in fear. What else might Trump do? The fact that he holds the nuclear launch codes — and that congressional and military insiders are even talking about ways to prevent him from using them — points to the lunacy that has enveloped this nation. The sad fact is that this madness has a lot of followers. Hordes of them.
The United States of America has undergone a paradigm shift. It is becoming more arduous to agree to disagree. Many of us can no longer say, “I would love to have a beer with the president even though I disagree with his policies.” That is because our current president is dangerous. It’s not just his actions that are malicious. It’s his heart.
Trump has to be removed from office immediately. If Vice President Pence refuses to invoke the 25th Amendment, then impeachment is our only choice. Actually, it might be the better choice, because its articles can be written to prevent Trump from ever running for a federal office again.
The same can be said for many (though certainly not all) of his followers. I cannot have a beer and chew the fat with racists and anti-Semites. There is no compromise, no middle ground when dealing with those who possess an ideology based on hate.
Rest assured: Trump will still run his fiefdom from the margins. He will still hold rallies. He will still fill the minds of his hardworking, disenfranchised followers with bombastic rhetoric. He will still try to “make America great again.” My prayer is that once Trump is out of office, that good people on both sides of the aisle will find a way to collaborate to really make this happen.
Dr. John Tamilio III
Beverly
||||