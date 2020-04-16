To the editor:
President Trump has lost a third of his wealth, which negatively impacts his COVID-19 leadership
Because of COVID-19, Forbes Magazine reports, President Trump lost $1 billion or a third of his wealth. As a result, three examples have emerged showing a potential conflict of interest between hi’s investments and his policy decisions.
First, due to the COVID-19 travel ban, Trump hotels are losing about $500,000 a day. Right now, four Trump hotels found a loophole to apply for $10 million in bailout funds. To date, the Trump Organization and President Trump did not respond if they will seek out the aid. Also, he is eager to re-open the country as early as May 1 (maybe to bring his hotels back to business), when we do not have COVID-19 tests for all Americans or a vaccine.
Second, President Trump markets a drug while holding Sanofi company stock investments. On the contrary, his scientists say there is no proof that the drug works outside of anecdotal examples. It is dangerous to give false solutions to the American people when the consequences are death.
Finally, he fired the inspector general to oversee the $2 trillion CARES Act fund. In its place, he preferred to be the slush funds watchdog with no oversight chair.
To lead, President Trump must avoid conflicts of interests and respect the separation of powers. Furthermore, true public leaders do not advance policies, contracts or taxpayer money to benefit themselves. Until then, he is exhibiting counterfeit leadership.
Leoule Goshu
Salem
