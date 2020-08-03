To the editor:
If one kept track of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States, one finds that in June 13, there were 20,000. On June 26, there were 30,000; on July 2, there were 40,000; on July 6, there were 50,000; and on July 9, there were 60,000. One can see the rate per day is accelerating. Now there are more than 150,000 deaths.
In 1776, our forefathers announced the Declaration of Independence. In it, they said “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by the Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
When they made that declaration on July 4, 1776, the threats against these inalienable rights by King George were literal. Now, with the pandemic out of control because of the policies of President Trump, the threat to the lives of tens of thousands of Americans is real.
What are we to do? I am not advocating a revolution, as in 1776. Instead, there should be a massive march on Washington to demand that Trump and his court jester, Pence, resign. We can no longer wait for the November election. Far too many more lives will be lost.
Louis Zirin
Peabody
