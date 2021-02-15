To the editor:
The reality of the impeachment trial is that Donald Trump was a disgrace to the office of the president of our United States. To those who proclaim to be “patriots!” and “American all the way!” yet say, “This impeachment is no big deal -- this is a waste of time!” I welcome you to tell that to the families of the officers who were killed on Jan. 6.
To walk the sacred halls of our democracy, and deeply inhale the human waste that was jubilantly sprayed everywhere while our U.S. Congress did their sworn duty to uphold the Constitution, to then find themselves facing an unhinged mob of racist conspiracy theorists who defaced the very sanctity of our nation. To those “patriots” who cast a vote not once, but twice, for someone who has never served anyone but themselves, take a moment to look in the mirror and ask “What do I stand for? Do I yearn to be burned alive by Hitler who my grandparents fled from? To live under a Russian dictatorship? To be hostage by the Ottomans that forced my grandparents to die in battle? Does my DNA miss fascist dictatorships like Franco or Mussolini?”
I watched the president of our United States say “Go get them!” He undermined the very foundation of our democracy. If that is not a good enough reason to impeach, it is time to go deep and ask yourself who you are in this great democracy and what you value.
Jamie Zahlaway Belsito
Topsfield
