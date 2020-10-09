To the editor:
In less than a month, Americans will choose a president for the next four years. If your vote is based on which candidate can rebuild our economy, the choice is clear.
Our economy is roaring back from the depths of the pandemic, because President Trump's pro-growth economic agenda over the last four years laid the groundwork.
On Sept. 3, the Department of Labor announced that 1.4 million jobs were created since April. The national unemployment rate fell to 6.4%, an improvement of 6.3 percentage points during that period. These results exceeded the expectations of economists and even the most bullish Wall Street analysts.
Jim Lyons
Peabody
