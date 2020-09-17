To the editor:
I read with great interest Brian T. Watson’s column of Sept. 11, “Our lawns conflict with nature.” I live in a suburban neighborhood where every home has a vast expanse of grass in both the front and back yards. Every day the drone of teams of “mow, blow and go” echo up and down the street.
We inherited “lawns” from Europe. Some of the earliest lawns were the grasslands around medieval castles in France and Britain, kept clear of trees so guards had an unobstructed view of approaching hostile visitors. In the 16th century Renaissance, lawns were deliberately “cultivated” by the wealthy in both France and England. But in America, clover in grass lawns became to be looked down on as a weed, something that marred a lawn’s uniformity. So the chemical industry invented pesticide. Yet clover is nature’s way of healing soil that’s nitrogen-deficient. If your lawn was only 5% clover, and if you left your clippings on the lawn, the clover would supply all the nitrogen your lawn needs, say many horticultural experts. Clover also has deep roots that help it tolerate dry conditions, so it stays green long after grass has turned brown. It can keep a lawn looking good even at the height of summer, without the need to water. Our house lot has trees, bushes, perennial flowers, vinca, ground cover, grass and clover. No “mow, blow and go.” Try clover. It is becoming fashionable, especially among thoughtful homeowners.
George Saluto
Danvers
||||