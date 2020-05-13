To the editor:
Two pandemics, two responses. June 26,1721: In the midst of a horrendous smallpox epidemic in Boston, Cotton Mather inoculated his son Samuel with smallpox , a risky, not yet proven remedy. His son survived. April 6, 2020: in the midst of a horrendous virus epidemic, Donald Trump asks his citizens to try a unproven anti-virus drug. “What have you got to lose?”
It would be an act of courageous leadership if Trump, Pence and their families submitted themselves to the new drugs that are being rushed into approval.
After all, what do they have to lose?
Jim McNiff
Danvers
