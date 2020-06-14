To the editor:
I am writing to you in regard to the policing defunding movement that is occurring in our nation today. As a former social service worker, I can attest that much of the local police have been a beacon to open communication between the underserved and mainstream society. I have witnessed within the opioid crisis a police department that is concerned and involved. This model between police and social service workers has proven to be an essential asset to the communities they serve. If our society deems to bridge the gap between police and social justice, then this age-old relationship is key.
It is the local officer that understands your community and has dedicated their live to serve. I do believe that our officers need social service workers accompanying them to better serve all persons in society.
Richard Thibault
Salem