To the editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mayor Kim Driscoll, Superintendent Steve Zrike, the Salem School Committee, administrators, custodians, school nurses, the athletic trainer at at Salem High School, coaches, support staff and especially our teachers, who have done an outstanding job in this most difficult time. Thank you all for getting more kids back in the classroom in a hybrid model. I cannot tell you enough what a difference it has made for not only my kids but for the numerous families my wife and I have spoken to over the past few weeks. Parents are excited to have their kids back in the building and having human interaction with their peers and teachers. This has truly been the work of many that goes above and beyond their job descriptions. Thank you all!
This, however, is only the beginning as we now must focus on getting as many kids as possible in person five days a week before the end of this school year. I am calling on our leaders at the local, state and federal level to prioritize getting our teachers vaccinated ASAP so the teachers union and administrators can come together and come up with a plan to make this happen this school year.
I ask that Mayor Driscoll, Gov. Charlie Baker, state Rep. Paul Tucker, state Sen. Joan Lovely and Congressman Seth Moulton make it their top priority to get teachers vaccinated ASAP so we can get all of our kids and teachers back in school where they belong… together.
Michael Fritz
Salem
