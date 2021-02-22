To the editor:
I am writing in response to the absolute appalling fact that Gov. Charlie Baker, the Legislature and the entire state government left my fellow postal workers out of the vaccination process. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nationally had the United States Postal Service in the second group scheduled to get the shot, due to the agency being “critical to the functioning of society.” Apparently the CDC got it right.
During a year when the postal service didn’t miss a step through a tumultuous historical election, faced a deadly worldwide pandemic head on while delivering critical supplies and medications to the most vulnerable citizens with courage and determination, it is unconscionable that we were left out of the plan that would protect us. Hundreds of postal workers have died, thousands were infected by this virus trying to do their job to protect and deliver to the American people.
Where is our protection? Why won’t Gov. Charlie Baker and the state of Massachusetts protect us?
Edward C. Lendall
Peabody
