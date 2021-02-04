To the editor:
Our burning desire to see an end to the pandemic has exposed the narcissism that the United States (and many other rich countries) runs on. The fact that young, healthy, low-risk people like myself will receive the COVID-19 vaccine before, possibly years before, the elderly and front-line workers of other, poorer, countries is fundamentally backward.
I too, am desperate for a return to “normalcy” and for my loved ones to be protected against the deadly virus; however, for the United States to be buying up vaccine doses at such a high rate and doing very little to ensure the rest of the world will get access does not demonstrate that we are a world power worthy of global leadership but rather reinforces that we will use and abuse our privilege at the cost of lives we do not know and do not care to see.
There is no denying the virus has hit the United States hard and the loss of life here has been enormous and heart breaking. Our people deserve a vaccine, but so do people around the world.
Tova Crystal
Wenham
||||