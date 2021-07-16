To the editor:
Welfare-related programs have been essential safety nets for millions of Americans. During the early stages of the pandemic, the Greater Boston Food Bank set weekly and then monthly records in relation to the amount of food being distributed. Food, housing, income and healthcare assistance programs had minimal infrastructure to deal with the crisis at hand; and in turn we saw many plagued with uncertainty, and even more forced to go without.
Much of my time now is encompassed by the question “what do we owe to ourselves, and what do we owe to others?” Through readings, lectures and conversations, I have deduced we are of, by, and for one another in a way that is both interconnected and essential for survival. When data is reviewed about why folks didn’t access food resources during the pandemic, the responses are overwhelming rooted in shame, guilt and confusion around who is offered what, and why. In reflection, these answers point to the troubling realization that – even as unemployment was skyrocketing and bodies were lining cooling-trucks in New York City – many people of Massachusetts would rather have themselves and their families remain food insecure than access a social safety net program.
There is such sorrow in this reality; and I think the grief of this last year is still looming. Collectively, however, we must recognize that “when we breathe, we breathe together” while understanding it’s critical we remain steadfast in supporting one another and immediately challenge any attack on social programs.
Brian Stanley
Salem
