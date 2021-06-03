To the editor:
For many years, the Republicans have postured themselves as the party of “law and order.” So what are we to learn from last Friday’s vote defeating creation of a bipartisan commission to thoroughly investigate the Jan. 6 assault on the very foundation of our democracy? Especially after calls for such a panel from the law enforcement officers who tried to do their sworn duty and defend these very legislators who now refuse to do their own.
Trying to sweep this most serious threat to the republic under the carpet is the height of hypocrisy, willful irresponsibility and moral cowardice. Yet based on past experience, not wholly surprising. McConnell, McCarthy and their ilk are neither leaders or patriots. They are craven power-at-any-cost addicts. They, and sadly a number of others, are enemies of our democracy and form of government. Almost gleefully they obstruct and try to rip apart our constitutional norms by deflection, pushing outright lies and groveling to a would-be totalitarian in pursuit of supremacy. It is both a disgrace and national emergency. They must think that the majority of citizens are stupid. History will not treat them kindly. Having just had Memorial Day and going forward to the Fourth of July, we need to resoundingly repudiate this disgraceful and destructive conduct. Our country calls out to us. Enough!
David Labovitz
Marblehead
