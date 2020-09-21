To the editor:
The Thin Blue Line dispute in Danvers is an example of political correctness carried to the extreme. The problem lies in the false assumption that those who support police condone police violence against people of color. That is similar to blaming those who back the Black Lives Matter movement of automatically hating police.
While both assumptions are true for some in each group, it is not true for the majority. I, for one, as a Bible-believing Christian, hold that ALL lives matter. That is why I am in favor of the “Thin Blue Line” flags and decals remaining on firetrucks. If everyone had the heart of Christ, there would be no more violence, racial or otherwise.
Furthermore, defunding the police departments is a foolhardy concept that will endanger all of us. In the meantime, perhaps candidates for the police force should be carefully screened for racial animus. We need public servants who will honorably serve to protect all citizens. So, let us work together to end police violence, racism and the hatred and violence against police. Let the Thin Blue Line flags continue to wave.
Kathryn J. Morano
Danvers
