To the editor:
Exceptional leadership ability, and integrity, are essential characteristics of an effective president. The following real-world examples indicate how Donald Trump has responded to these ideals in the performance of his duties on behalf of the American people.
As a once-in-a-100-year event, the current pandemic qualifies as an international crisis, and an opportunity to demonstrate exceptional leadership. Both the Republic of South Korea and the United States identified their first COVID-19 case on Jan. 20, according to the World Health Organization. Since then, approximately 425 people in South Korea have died from the virus (population approximately 51,420,000 or 1 in 121,000). By contrast, as of this writing, 214,000 people died of COVID-19 in the United States (population approximately 331,000,000 or 1 in 1,547).
That converts to 78 dead Americans for each South Korean death and President Trump claims no responsibility.
With regard to integrity, rather than a commendation for her successful efforts to get an anti-corruption president elected in Ukraine, Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was summarily relieved from her position by Donald Trump. Then, in his first encounter with newly elected President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump attempted to shake him down by withholding approximately $400 million in congressionally approved funds to combat a Russian incursion until Zelensky could provide dirt on his political rival, Joe Biden.
We need a leader who is actually capable of protecting us and who puts the country and our national security first, rather than his personal interests.
L.R. Neville
Salem
