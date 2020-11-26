To the editor:
I am a college student who is living by herself at just 19 year old. I understand how difficult it is to work, go to school and afford necessities. It’s heartbreaking how much homelessness and hunger have increased around my campus.
People think all college students have money and do not struggle but the truth is that a lot of students do not even know from whom or where the next plate of food is going to come from. This is an issue that goes beyond my campus -- this is a big issue in America. More than 42 million Americans are at risk of suffering from hunger and nearly 1 in 5 children lives in poverty. We should definitely all work together to make a change.
This year has been a difficult year for everybody, especially for those in need because the services that were provided now are more scarce because the cost of living has been increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act provided $14 billion to institutions of higher education. However, the money provided is not enough, because this is our second semester almost the third semester with the pandemic and the money is almost gone. We all need to make sure that the next COVID-19 relief bill is passed.
Yessica Pimentel
Peabody
