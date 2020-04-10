To the editor:
During the Vietnam War, the press was treated to what they sarcastically called “The Five O’clock Follies.” This was a daily briefing by high-level authorities on the progress of our efforts in Vietnam. Reporters, who saw the reality every day, saw it as a totally inaccurate mélange of lies, distortions and exaggerations that promised a “light at the end of the tunnel.” Those who disagreed were told: “My country right or wrong; love it or leave it.”
The Tet Offensive burst that bubble, as did, belatedly, the publication of the Pentagon Papers. Billions of dollars were spent and the lives of millions of Americans, most of them working class and middle class, were destroyed or seriously damaged in pursuit of LBJ’s desire not to be the first president to lose a war and the lack of guts of senior military officials to oppose him. We still haven’t fully recovered from that trauma, especially our distrust of our leaders to tell us the truth.
Today, we have a new version of the Follies: Donald Trump’s coronavirus briefings. Let’s review some of his statements, which I will paraphrase: I have a hunch that the virus will be very mild; the flu is worse. Many people have it and go to work and recover. I’m not responsible for this — Obama is. We were the most well-prepared country in the world for this. It will disappear by miracle with the warm weather. Wouldn’t it be nice to see the churches filled on Easter? Anyone can get a test. A vaccine will be available soon. Health companies will cover treatment for the virus. There are no shortages of masks or ventilators. If the governors don’t show me appreciation, I won’t call them. I’m no doctor but what have you got to lose by trying the unproven anti-malarial drug.
All of the above statements are false, exaggerated, irresponsible, ignorant, dangerous. Yet anyone who will not be a Trump bobblehead gets fired (Beware Dr. Fauci!) The well-respected, experienced captain of the aircraft carrier USS Teddy Roosevelt was fired for sounding the alarm that our sailors were in danger of a COVID-19 outbreak. All of the above has been done in the service of salvaging Trump’s main braying point in November: The strength of the economy based on the Dow Jones Average. Eighty percent of Americans now know that they are one paycheck, one month away, from financial disaster, that $1,200 won’t begin to cover one month’s expenses, and that the majority of the money will go to big companies who have already fattened themselves on profits from Trump’s tax bill.
And shades of the Vietnam War: Those who oppose Corporal Bonespurs are accused of being un-American. What’s that old saying? “Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.”
I want this horror show to be over as much as anyone, but we need real leadership, not the words of an imposter who will probably have uttered 2020 lies by the time of the 2020 election.
Jim McNiff
Danvers
