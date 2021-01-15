To the editor:
What a breath of fresh political air it is to look forward to having a new president sworn in on Jan 20. I strongly feel that Mr. Biden will try his best to bring the Democratic and Republican leaders together to have a more functioning government for the common person.
I have always been an independent when voting and I’m concerned about what may happen four years from now. Assuming Mr. Biden and the Congress can accomplish positive legislation during the next four years, that doesn’t necessarily mean Mr. Biden or another Democratic candidate or a rational Republican candidate will be elected in 2024. Since there was so much animosity and untruths during this campaign, there are several topics that the Democratic Party have to make right with the people who did not vote for Mr. Biden. Besides the minority anarchists of the past week, there are many more who voted for the Republican because they felt strongly about a certain policy. The reader can prioritize in their own mind which one(s) are the most important to rectify.
Concerning the problem along the Mexican border, I would hope that a special committee be established that would listen to the people who live in those areas and come up with a fair and equitable plan to allow some of them access to our country. If the “door” is swung open again, there goes those votes in 2024.
The abortion issue: A lot of lies were planted concerning the last three months of pregnancy, like having an abortion up to almost the time of birth. This is only true if the mother is told that her unborn child is near death in utero. During this time, it is the woman’s right to choose how to proceed.
From day one, Mr. Biden should constantly educate anyone who immigrated from a socialist country, like Cuba, that there would never, ever, be a dictator in charge here. Laws are laws and no one group or person will change our democracy. Which leads to a topic somewhat related to socialism, health coverage. During this awful pandemic, what was the first thing that people being interviewed on TV worried about? Loss of their health coverage leading to huge debt. During the next four years, the Biden administration should expand the Obamacare health plan and work with the Congress so no citizen need to worry about health insurance if they lose their job.
In regards to our police -- no one in their right mind wants to defund the police. The Biden administration should work with state authorities to assist them in drawing up laws that would make it easier to rid any police force of overzealous members. Better policing would lead to less racial tension. Since the Democratic Party controls both houses, they should organize a national committee made up of leaders from all minorities and the police to establish federal policing guidelines.
Stop referring to American citizens as blue collar and/or college educated. One way to get rid of these archaic terms would be to create a fund available for all peoples to be used to defray the cost of them furthering their education after high school. Related to this would be to gather all higher educational institutions and insist they find ways to make many types of higher education more affordable. Finally, and this would be my top priority, is to convene a commission that would once and for all clarify when one is committing a crime if you slander, threaten, or abuse a person, a group, and/or the media. Some of these laws are already enacted but Mr. Biden and the Congress have to go on TV as a united front to get these facts across, no questions asked.
We all must have faith and hope that Mr. Biden and the Congress will work together to restore faith in our democracy. If they don’t, then we must not hesitate to speak up through our representatives.
Jim Prato
Ipswich
