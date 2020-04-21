To the editor:
What if they just stayed home?
Think about it. Despite the risks, despite the danger, and even despite the lack of knowledge of what the enemy may have in its arsenal, they choose to stand and fight. When logic dictates one should retreat, they instead choose to charge head on into battle. Just like the rest of us they have loved ones they want to keep safe. Foremost in their minds is the health and well-being of their family, friends and colleagues. Yet there they are.
From the doctors and nurses, to the police, firefighters and paramedics, to the vital services of transportation, food service, and grocery store personnel, and to the manufacturers, volunteers, and countless others, we are blessed that this all volunteer army sprang into action when we needed them most.
So I ask you...what if they decided to play it safe? What if they determined it wasn’t worth the risk? What if they concluded it wasn’t their battle to fight?God forbid ... what if they just stayed home?
Luckily, for the rest of us, I think I can safely surmise, the thought never crossed their minds.
Kenneth Devaney
Peabody
