To the editor:
In response to the Feb. 19 letter from Stan Handman regarding the “death with dignity” bill, I would like to express my condolence and regret that his wife suffered terribly from pain despite receiving excellent care from hospice.
The hospice specialty has specific guidelines for the use of the many medications at its disposal, and they work well. In the case of a dying person, hospice is guided by the principle of”double effect.” In the presence of severe pain, medicine is adjusted upward as far as needs be to relieve pain -- the “first effect.. These doses invariably bring about death at some point -- the “second effect.” High doses are given to suppress pain, not to hasten death.
Some doctors and nurses are hesitant to adequately medicate for fear of problems with drug enforcement. When this happens, it is time to look for another hospice provider.
As for H.1926 and S.1208, not many are asking about the lethal drugs used. Oregon, a pioneer in assisted suicide, has extensively used Seconal is the drug of choice. As a sleeping pill it is used in doses of 200-300 milligrams, whereas the lethal dose is 10,000 milligrams mixed into applesauce. The person goes to sleep, and often the stomach rejects the large volume of drug and the person vomits and chokes, sending stomach contents into the lungs. Many have taken up to 18 days or more to die, and some are sent to the hospital for emergency care. I ask you, is this death with dignity?
Joanne Rowe, R.N.
Peabody
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.