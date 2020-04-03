To the editor:
Not protecting workers from COVID-19 with adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) is resulting in illness, death and spread of disease in our most precious asset, a skilled health care force.
Sadly, we have had our first fatality, 48-year-old James Kios Kelly, RN, of Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York who without adequate PPE cared for critically ill patients infected with the coronavirus.
Those who do not suffer physical effects of COVID-19 may experience post-traumatic pandemic disorder. This will be caused not only from the stress of caring for so many critical patients but also from fear of contracting the disease and worries of running out of PPE. Of particular concern is the current inadequate supply of N95 respirator masks, which protect from inhalation of the virus from patients.
Putting the lives of our health care workers in jeopardy may have long-term consequences. Young people may rethink entering a profession whose safety in the workplace is being ignored.
We must demand adequate gear for these brave and noble professionals who are on the front-lines battling to save lives.
Use the Defense Production Act to federalize the manufacturing and distribution of PPE.
White Coat lives matter.
Barbara Poremba
Salem
